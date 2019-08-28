Lam to go ahead with dialogue despite violence

Home » Nation

VIOLENCE in Hong Kong’s anti-government protests is becoming more serious but the government is confident it can handle the crisis itself, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region leader Carrie Lam said yesterday.

Lam was speaking in public for the first time since demonstrations escalated on Sunday, when police fired water cannon in running battles with protesters who threw bricks and petrol bombs.

Lam promised yesterday that the government will take maximum efforts to build the dialogue platform with the public.

At a press conference, Lam said she and other officials will forge ahead with the dialogue despite concerns that escalated violence has shaken its foundation, stressing its significance in resolving social disputes.

The chief executive discussed how to build the platform with representatives from all walks of life during a three-hour meeting on Saturday.

At Monday’s press conference, she expressed gratitude to more than 10 representatives of protesters, who, although under pressure, still attended the meeting on Saturday. Lam said she and two senior officials also participated in a civil dialogue platform on Monday and listened to opinions of young people.

Responding to aggravated violence during the weekend, including assaulting police officers with petrol bombs and rampantly vandalizing stores, Lam reiterated zero-tolerance and said the police will make thorough investigation into all unlawful acts, adding that the violent protesters had completely disregarded laws and created panic among Hong Kong residents.

The authorities will treat all people involved in illegal and violent acts equally without discrimination, no matter what political views or backgrounds they have, Lam said.

She said the government will review existing laws and end violence with the rule of law, and called on all residents to support the police in cracking down on violence.

In regard to protesters destroying smart lamp posts, Lam said she and all people that support Hong Kong’s innovation and technology felt heartbroken, as the efforts to foster a better environment for innovation and create diverse job opportunities for young people were ruined by violent protesters.

“I would like to emphasize again that violence cannot solve problems, and should not be rationalized or glorified,” Lam said. “We should prepare for reconciliation in society by communicating with different people ... We want to put an end to the chaotic situation in Hong Kong,” Lam said, adding she did not believe her government had lost control.

The central government warned again yesterday against foreign governments interfering in the Hong Kong protests, after the G7 summit of leaders of seven industrialized nations issued a statement on topics including the current Hong Kong affairs.

China has reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, which brook no interference by any foreign government or organization, Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said.

Geng pointed out that the violence in Hong Kong over the past two months has seriously influenced Hong Kong’s social order, economic activities and its international image. He urged the members of the G7 to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.

“We will handle our own affairs”, Geng told the reporters.

Regarding the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Geng reiterated that the aim of signing the declaration is to ensure China resumes the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and administers Hong Kong based on the national Constitution and the Basic Law, warning foreign government and organization not to use the declaration as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.