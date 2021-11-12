Landmark resolution adopted at CPC meet

Home » Nation

A HIGH-PROFILE meeting of the Communist Party of China has adopted a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavors, according to a communique released yesterday.

The resolution was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held in Beijing from November 8 to yesterday, said the communique of the plenum.

The session heard and discussed a work report Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He also explained the draft of the resolution to the session.

Third resolution

Some 400 members of the committee passed China’s resolution on “Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle,” the third-ever such resolution in its 100-year history.

The report called for upholding “the correct view of Party history,” Xinhua news agency reported, adding that the party has “written the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years.”

“The Party Central Committee called on the entire party, the entire army and people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” the document read.

The central committee decided that the lesson to draw from the Party’s history was to stay steadfast in 10 areas, with the Party leadership being the top priority, Xinhua said.

The session also reviewed and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

A media briefing on the plenum will be held today.