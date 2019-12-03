Latest Long March clears another test

Home » Nation

China has successfully tested the second stage engine of the Long March-8 rocket, preparing for its maiden flight in 2020, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The hydrogen-oxygen engine worked normally in the test and was shut down after completing all test procedures.

Developed by the CASC, the Long March-8 rocket is a new type of rocket that uses module design and can be prepared in a short time, making it competitive for commercial launch.

The first stage of the Long March-8 rocket is similar to that of the Long March-7 rocket and the second stage rocket is similar to the third stage of the Long March-3A rocket. It has a payload capacity of 5 tons to sun-synchronous orbit and 2.8 tons to geostationary transfer orbit.

The Long March-8 is being assembled and is estimated to conduct 10 to 20 launches annually.