Law revisions aim to protect children who venture online

A new revision in the Law on the Protection of Minors, which includes a chapter on minors on the Internet, will take effect on June 1, Children’s Day.

It stipulates the establishment of an identity-authentication system for young people 17 years and younger who play online games, and clarifies how long they should have access to such games every day.

The revisions require online services providers to upgrade their management of users and their information. Any illegal information or crimes targeting minors must be addressed quickly.

Online providers who continue practices that foster Internet addiction among minors or allow online bullying are subject to legal penalties.

China has about 175 million Internet users under the age of 18, which makes online activities accessible to an estimated 90 percent of minors.

Last October, China revised the law to strengthen the protection of minors in cyberspace, requiring Internet providers to bar certain products to minors and ban services that induce addiction.

Yao Jianlong, head of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Law, said he thinks that the revised law clarifies what behavior and information is banned. At the same time, he said, it respects minors’ rights online and safeguards them from harmful information.

In recent years, China has issued several laws related to the protection of minors online, including the Cyber Security Law and Electronic Commerce Law. The Cyberspace Administration of China has released guidelines to protect the personal information of children, while other government departments have imposed regulations on online games, online performances, video programs for minors and the prevention of Internet addiction.

Real-name registration and time limits also have been applied. More than 50 online platforms, including major domestic livestreaming and short video sites, have adopted their own codes to ensure a healthy cyberspace for teenagers.

According to Zhao Hongzhi who works with the CyberSecurity Association of China, Internet service providers must bear more social responsibility in protecting the younger generation online.