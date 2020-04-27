Lawmakers mull new copyright protections

Home » Nation

China’s lawmakers began reviewing a draft amendment to the Copyright Law to strengthen copyright protection in cyberspace and enhance supervision and punishment of illegal acts.

The draft amendment was submitted for deliberation at the regular session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which opened yesterday.

With the rapid development and application of new technologies, some existing regulations can no longer meet the practical needs, read Yuan Shuhong, vice minister of justice, when briefing on the draft to the legislators.

The Copyright Law was put into effect in 1991 and amended in 2001 and 2010.

The draft amendment makes some changes in descriptions to keep up with the new forms of work and development of technologies, such as changing the “cinematographic works and works creating by a process analogous to cinematography” to the “audiovisual works.”

Those changes not only solve the problem of how to classify works of new formats in practice, but also conform to international conventions, said Zhang Hongbo with the China Written Works Copyright Society.

Higher penalties

To significantly increase the penalties on violators of the law, the draft raises the ceiling of compensation from 500,000 to 5 million yuan (US$70,600-US$706,000).

“The key of copyright protection is to make sure the penalty is higher than the profit of violations,” said Liu Junhai, a law professor with Renmin University of China.

China has also launched a campaign to promote intellectual property rights promotion via short video as the 20th World Intellectual Property Day fell yesterday, according to the Copyright Society of China.

Jointly initiated by the CSC and video-sharing platform Douyin, the campaign invites nearly 20 cultural celebrities.

It also invites netizens to share their opinions and advice on IPR protection via short videos online.

CSC vice president Sun Yue expressed hope to reach a wider audience and better promote IPR protection in society as a whole.

Tomorrow marks the day when the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, the first international treaty on IPR that was contracted in China since 1949, will enter into force for its 30 contracting parties.