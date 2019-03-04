Leading world in medical care

Home » Nation

CHINA is leading the world in preventing and controlling major diseases, the former director-general of the World Health Organization Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun said yesterday.

“China’s two emergency medical teams were among the first groups approved by the WHO,” she said at the first “passage interview” of the annual session of the CPPCC. “In a sense, this is a recognition of their world-leading capabilities.”

The former WHO chief also highlighted a memorandum signed between China and the organization, which has promoted health cooperation in the countries along the Belt and Road.

China has maintained above 90 percent vaccination rate of vaccines under the country’s immunization program.