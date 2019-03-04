The story appears on
Page A3
March 4, 2019
Leading world in medical care
CHINA is leading the world in preventing and controlling major diseases, the former director-general of the World Health Organization Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun said yesterday.
“China’s two emergency medical teams were among the first groups approved by the WHO,” she said at the first “passage interview” of the annual session of the CPPCC. “In a sense, this is a recognition of their world-leading capabilities.”
The former WHO chief also highlighted a memorandum signed between China and the organization, which has promoted health cooperation in the countries along the Belt and Road.
China has maintained above 90 percent vaccination rate of vaccines under the country’s immunization program.
