Learning to cope with automated economy

Chen Shaopeng carefully draws golden roosters, mandarin ducks and luxuriantly colored peonies on a piece of paper, not with paint, but with jam.

The 20-year-old chef is trying to demonstrate his culinary skills, and how human ability will always be superior to that of a machine.

“No matter what, the value of a chef is about creativity and originality,” said the student at the Culinary School at Shunde Polytechnic.

“My goal is to work as a chef at a five-star hotel.”

As the world becomes technologically driven, China’s manufacturing hub Guangdong is reforming its education system to train young people to cope with the age of automation in which robots start to replace workers. Guangdong has 694 vocational schools with 2.23 million students.

Gan Muyi, chief of the culinary school, said they are focused on fostering students’ creativity to meet the increasingly diverse cuisine market.

At the Shunde Liangqiuju Vocational & Technical School, students who study 3D printing have to learn interdisciplinary knowledge in model building, digital control, design and assembly.

School vice principal Zhao Ruqi said they have integrated previously isolated courses to teach students the knowledge they need to work in smart manufacturing.

“It’s not enough for students to master one type of technology or be good at one step of a manufacturing process,” he said. “We are being forced to make changes.”

Guangdong started to reform its manufacturing industry five years ago. In the city of Dongguan, from 2014 to 2017, a total of 38.6 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) was invested in automation, which reduced the need for 200,000 workers.