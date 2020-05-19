Lee back as chair of HKSAR LegCo

Home » Nation

STARRY Lee Wai-king was re-elected as chairwoman of the House Committee of the Legislative Council of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday.

Lee will continue to lead the house committee after gaining 40 votes in a ballot at an election meeting, ending the filibusters of the opposition lawmakers led by Dennis Kwok Wing-hang since October last year.

The meeting was presided over by lawmaker Chan Kin-por as appointed by LegCo President Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen.

As the meeting began, some opposition lawmakers shouted slogans and repeatedly stormed the podium. The meeting was suspended once because of the disturbance.

After warnings went in vain, Chan asked security guards to expel the lawmakers involved from the meeting hall.

Guards hauled several legislators out of the chamber, some kicking and shouting. Some tried leaping over the guards from benchtops to take back the chairman’s seat only to be forced back.

“It’s painful to watch and it’s saddening to see a legislative assembly degenerate into this level of behavior,” lawmaker Martin Liao said.

The house committee’s role is to scrutinize bills before a second reading in the legislative council and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairperson since October. The backlog includes the China national anthem bill, which is expected to be given a second reading on May 27.

The proposed law is aimed at ensuring that residents of Hong Kong respect China’s national anthem. Under the bill, those who use the anthem for commercial purposes, or publicly and intentionally insult the anthem could face fines of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,450) and up to three years in prison.

Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and Liaison Office has condemned the opposition’s “malicious” filibustering as it prevented some proposed bills from going to a final vote, effectively paralyzing the legislature.