LegCo to continue performing duties

CHINESE lawmakers yesterday voted to adopt a decision for the sixth Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to continue performing duties.

The decision was passed at the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.

After September 30, 2020, the sixth LegCo will continue performing duties for no less than a year until the term of the seventh LegCo starts. The term of the seventh LegCo will still be four years when it is formed in accordance with the law, according to the decision.

On Saturday, lawmakers heard explanations to a bill submitted by the State Council asking the NPC Standing Committee to make a decision for the sixth LegCo to continue operation. Members of the NPC Standing Committee held discussions to deliberate the draft decision.

Lawmakers agreed that as Hong Kong’s legislature and an important component of the political structure of Hong Kong, the LegCo exercises important powers and functions in accordance with the law, including enacting, amending and repealing laws, examining and approving budgets, and approving taxation and public expenditure.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive in Council has decided to postpone the election of the seventh LegCo, which was originally scheduled for September 6, 2020, for one year, due to the severe COVID-19 epidemic situation in Hong Kong.

In order to uphold the constitutional and law-based order in Hong Kong, ensure the normal governance of the Hong Kong government and the good running of the society, it is necessary and appropriate for the NPC Standing Committee to make the decision on the sixth LegCo’s continued performance of duties, lawmakers said, adding that the decision is in line with the provisions and principles provided by the Constitution and Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with the president of the LegCo Andrew Leung yesterday to discuss arrangements for current-term LegCo to continue discharging duties. Lam relayed to Leung the NPC’s decision and exchanged views on the resumption of operation of the LegCo.

Stressing that the postponement of the LegCo General Election was a very difficult decision, Lam told Leung that it was a necessary decision in view of the COVID-19 epidemic, public safety and public health as well as to ensure the election can be conducted openly and fairly.

She said that the current epidemic situation in Hong Kong remains severe and various sectors have been hard hit. Even after the epidemic has eased, there will still be plenty of work in relation to economic recovery and relieving people’s burdens, which would require the sincere cooperation of the chief executive and the legislature.

She hoped that under the continued leadership of Leung, LegCo members can set aside their differences and disputes, and rebuild mutual trust for the well-being of the Hong Kong people.

Lam said that the Hong Kong government is hammering out at full steam details of the anti-epidemic work and the government is pleased to explain it to LegCo members later in detail.

She will also meet the current-term LegCo members in batches gradually to listen to their views, added Lam.

Leung said the decision will enable the continued smooth operation of the legislature.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of China’s State Council both voiced firm support for the decision.