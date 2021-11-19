The story appears on
Page A2
November 19, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lending program for clean energy
CHINA will put in place targeted re-lending to support the clean and efficient use of coal amid efforts in green and low-carbon development, a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided.
“Coal is the energy source that we can truly rely on ourselves for supply. It will remain so for quite a long time to come, and this bears on China’s development,” Li said. “That said, we need to pursue a transformation in the path of development, that is we cannot stay on the path of energy-intensive development.”
On top of the existing financial instruments to support the reduction of carbon emissions, a targeted re-lending program with a quota of 200 billion yuan (US$31.3 billion) will be rolled out in support of clean and efficient use of coal, shape policy steps of a sizable scale and facilitate green and low-carbon development.
The 200-billion yuan targeted re-lending program will provide targeted support for safe, efficient, green and smart coal mining, clean and efficient coal processing, clean and efficient use of coal-fired power, clean industrial combustion and heating, clean residential heating and comprehensive utilization of coal resources, and promote the development and utilization of coalbed methane.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.