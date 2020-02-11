Li: Develop effective drugs to allay panic

Home » Nation

Premier Li Keqiang called for efforts to study the cured novel coronavirus cases and develop effective drugs to avoid public panic, as the death toll from the virus has rose to 909 on the mainland.

Li said it is important to respect science and scientific rules in drug and vaccine research to ensure safety and effectiveness, and scientists and medical workers should study the more than 3,000 cured cases to search for effective treatment and medicine to increase people’s confidence to contain the epidemic and avoid public fears.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group of the CPC Central Committee on the prevention and control of the epidemic, made the remarks at a meeting with other members of the group yesterday.

Speaking of Hubei Province and Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, Li said epidemic prevention and control in the region still remain the top priority, and local authorities should continue to work to increase hospital admission and survival rates and reduce infection and mortality rates.

Li also asked local governments to support businesses and factories and help them resume production of medical supplies in order to meet the shortage of needed supplies in Hubei.

The meeting also called for timely solutions to problems in trans-regional transportation.