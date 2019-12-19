Livestreaming a hit from ‘adorable’ judges to celebs

Home » Nation

Livestreaming on online shopping platforms, as a way of attracting customers in China, has become a new trend among online celebrities, influencers, and even judges.

A sea-view mansion, a parking lot, mobile phone numbers and other assets seized in lawsuits were auctioned in a livestream of two judges from Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court in east China’s Zhejiang Province in mid-December, which received more than 8,000 views within an hour.

“I did not expect the livestream to be so successful, although we had prepared for half a month,” said Jin Shou, one of the judges. The turnover of the livestreaming auction exceeded 100 million yuan (US$14.3 million) after the judges introduced the items to the judicial auction.

“It is adorable to see the judges doing the livestream compared with how serious they must look in court,” said a netizen by the name of “Ocean’s miracle.”

Almost all Chinese courts have registered on the judicial sales platform of Taobao, the shopping site of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, since the service was launched in 2012. The courts have auctioned assets from diamonds, cars, land use and Boeing 747s to company shares and steel production capacity quotas.

Online auctions can help save time and service fees for bidders and at the same time increase transparency and prevent under-the-table operations in legal affairs, according to the Suzhou Industrial Park People’s Court in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

About 566,000 items have been auctioned with the turnover reaching about 1.3 trillion yuan on the Taobao judicial sales platform, where 3.43 million buyers have registered, according to the platform.

More people can participate in judicial auctions through the Internet, especially livestreaming platforms, which helps raise the success rate of transactions and the premium rate, Jin said.