September 13, 2019
Local universities star
THE Chinese mainland for the first time hosts the top two universities in Asia in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 published on Wednesday. In its 16th year, THE reviews over 1,300 institutions across 92 countries based on 13 calibrated indicators that measure performance across teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook. The Chinese mainland expands its representation with 81 institutions in the table, nine more than last year. Tsinghua University leads the continent in 23rd place, while Peking University ranks 24th, overtaking the National University of Singapore as second in Asia.
