Long task to save China’s ‘long river’

China has unveiled an action plan to protect and restore the Yangtze River as the country pushes forward environmental protection.

Water quality in more than 85 percent of the Yangtze River’s segments should reach Level III standard or above by the end of 2020, according to the plan released jointly by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and National Development and Reform Commission.

It also said more than 90 percent of “black and odorous” water bodies in cities at or above prefecture level in the Yangtze River economic belt should be eliminated by the end of 2020.

It also listed eight major tasks on Yangtze River protection including strengthening industrial, agricultural and shipping pollution treatment, ensuring safety of drinking water and cracking down on ecological destruction. The rejuvenation of the Yangtze, the country’s longest waterway, should combine pollution treatment, ecology restoration and water resources protection, the MEE said.

China classifies water quality in major rivers and lakes into six levels: from Level I, which is good enough to drink, to Level VI which is too polluted to even for farm irrigation.