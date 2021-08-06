Lupit makes second landfall in Fujian

Home » Nation

Typhoon Lupit made its second landfall yesterday in east China’s Fujian Province, bringing heavy downpours and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

The typhoon came ashore in Dongshan County in the city of Zhangzhou around 4:50pm, with maximum wind speeds of 18 meters per second near its center, the meteorological observatory of Fujian said.

This was just hours after the ninth typhoon this year landed in the city of Shantou, southern Guangdong Province, about 11:20am yesterday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

As of 6pm, Fujian Province had evacuated 25,000 people from hazardous areas and recalled 153 fishing boats to port, the provincial emergency management department said.

A total of 218 harbors and coastal scenic spots, as well as 88 ferry lines, have been closed, it said.

Cities, including the capital Fuzhou and Zhangzhou, have initiated an emergency response to flood and waterlogging amid torrential rains brought by Lupit, and experts have warned of heightened risks of geological disasters, as the typhoon is expected to linger in the province’s coastal areas.