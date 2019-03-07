The story appears on
Page A9
March 7, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Macau population up
The total population in China’s Macau Special Administrative Region at the end of 2018 was more than 660,000, with females accounting for 53.1 percent. Information from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the total population at the end of 2018 increased by 14,300 year on year to 667,400. The local population went up by 1.6 percent year on year to 548,200.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.