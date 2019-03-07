Advanced Search

March 7, 2019

Macau population up

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 March 7, 2019 | Print Edition

The total population in China’s Macau Special Administrative Region at the end of 2018 was more than 660,000, with females accounting for 53.1 percent. Information from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the total population at the end of 2018 increased by 14,300 year on year to 667,400. The local population went up by 1.6 percent year on year to 548,200.

