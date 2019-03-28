The story appears on
March 28, 2019
Related News
Macau unemployment stable
The general unemployment rate in Macau from December 2018 to February 2019 was stable at 1.7 percent over the previous period from November 2018 to January 2019, the special administrative region’s statistic service said yesterday. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the unemployment rate of local residents was 2.3 percent, down by 0.1 percentage point. Total employment was 388,100 and number of employed residents totaled 283,600, down by 3,400 and 3,500 from the previous period. Employment in gaming and junket activities decreased, while work in hotels, restaurants and similar activities increased.
