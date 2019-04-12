Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 12, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Magnetic star’s X-ray signal detected

Source: Xinhua | 07:11 UTC+8 April 12, 2019 | Print Edition

A JOINT team of researchers from China and the United States have picked up a special X-ray signal that lasted for around seven hours powered by a magnetar, or magnetic star, 6.6 billion light years away.

“It is a new type of X-ray signal that only existed in theoretical hypothesis previously,” said Xue Yongquan, one of the researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China.

The signal, picked up at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, offers proof that the direct result of the mergers of neutron stars can be a magnetar, rather than just a black hole as believed by many scientists, according to Xue.

A magnetar is a neutron star that spins rapidly with a magnetic field hundreds of millions of times stronger than the strongest magnetic field humans can create in a lab environment.

The rapid rotation of the magnetar creates a centrifugal force, offsetting the gravitational force that makes it collapse into a black hole.

The research findings have been published on the latest issue of journal Nature.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿