Mainlanders back SAR against violence

CHINESE mainland youths strongly support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in stopping violence, riots and regaining social stability.

The perception of millions of young people in the Chinese mainland is that the young generation should not be incited by foreign forces and rabble-rousers in Hong Kong.

Zhou Minghua, who works in China Southern Power Grid in Jiangmen, south China’s Guangdong Province, said, “I can’t believe what happened in Hong Kong. How can some people insult the state dignity and hurt the feelings of the entire Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots like that?”

He said that without the motherland in heart, a person is nothing no matter how great the achievements he has made.

Pang Xiaoming, a 30-year-old worker in a state-owned company in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, said that the symposium on Hong Kong held recently had sent strong signals that there is no tolerance for acts challenging the “one country, two systems” principle.

“We are all concerned about Hong Kong. Unreasonable violence has caused absolutely devastating damage and harm,” said Lei Qingzi, a student leader from Jiangnan University in Jiangsu Province.

Calls for stability, calmness and restoring social order are also demands of the young people in the Chinese mainland. Development is the key to solving problems in Hong Kong. The individuals will better achieve self-development with the progress of the country and the city.