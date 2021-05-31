Man drives car over ex-wife in Nanjing

Home » Nation

A MAN who drove a car over his ex-wife and stabbed others with a knife in one of the busiest areas of Nanjing on Saturday is under criminal detention, local police said yesterday.

Eight people were injured, including the suspect surnamed Ji, who made an unsuccessful suicide attempt after the rampage.

“This is a case of intentional homicide caused by a personal relationship conflict,” said Deputy Director of Nanjing Public Security Bureau Li Mingjie at a news conference yesterday. “The suspect has been put under criminal detention.”

At about 9pm on Saturday, Ji struck his ex-wife, surnamed Zhang, her friend and a pedestrian with a rented car on a busy road in the city center. Despite attempts from passers-by to stop him, Ji stabbed Zhang’s friend and ran over Zhang lying on the road repeatedly before driving away from the scene.

While attempting his getaway, Ji hit another car. The driver abandoned the car after he saw Ji cut his own neck. Ji then tried to escape in the other car but bumped into a few more cars and injuring two pedestrians, police said.

When a citizen tried to stop him, Ji got out of the car and struck the man with a knife. Ji was eventually caught by the police. Among the injured, seven were receiving treatment in the hospital yesterday. One person was discharged on Saturday. Four of them are in critical condition, but their vital signs are stable, said Yang Dasuo, an official from the Nanjing health authority.

Ji and his ex-wife are being treated in the intensive care unit. The case is under further investigation.