Man gets death for murdering his ex-wife

A CHINESE man was sentenced to death for murdering his ex-wife during her livestream, a court ruled yesterday, in a case that shocked the country and raised nationwide outrage over domestic violence.

Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, died after being doused in gasoline and set on fire by her former husband Tang Lu in September last year.

She died of her injuries in hospital two weeks later.

Amuchu divorced Tang, who had a history of violence toward her, the court said, in June 2020, only months before she was murdered at her father’s home.

He was sentenced to death for intentional homicide by a court in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in the southwest Sichuan Province.

His crime “was extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad,” the court statement said, calling for “severe punishment” in accordance with the law.

At the time, her death triggered an online outcry over the under-reported issue of domestic violence in rural communities.

On Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, Amuchu posted videos of her daily life foraging in the mountains, cooking and lipsyncing to songs dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing.

After her death, tens of thousands of grieving followers commented on her Douyin page, while millions of users on the Twitter-like platform Weibo demanded justice using trending hashtags.

China criminalized domestic violence in 2016, but the issue remains pervasive. Around one in four married Chinese women have experienced domestic abuse, according to a 2013 survey by the All-China Women’s Federation.