Man held over ethanol

A man has been detained for storing 8 tons of ethanol at home, the fire authorities said yesterday. The fire brigade of Huinan Town in the Pudong New Area raided the man’s home in Yingxiong Village on Monday on being tipped off and seized the ethanol stored in plastic bottles. The man had purchased the ethanol from out of town and intended to sell it to people amid the novel coronavirus epidemic. The fire authorities warn people dangerous chemicals like ethanol should be stored in professional facilities for safety.