The story appears on
Page A8
January 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Mapping white shrimp
Chinese scientists have successfully decoded the genome of the Pacific white shrimp and acquired a high quality reference genome map of the species.
Xiang Jianhai, researcher with Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said scientists applied a variety of sequencing technologies, and conducted numerous genome assembly approaches before achieving the results. It took 10 years to complete the study. China imports large quantities of shrimp seedling every year. The gene decoding can help China develop its own Pacific white shrimp breeds, according to Li Fuhua, researcher with the institute. The achievement was published on January 21 in Nature Communications.
