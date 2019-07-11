Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Massive mushroom

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 11, 2019 | Print Edition

A 70cm-tall mushroom with a diameter of 1.5 meters and perimeter of 4.1 meters has been found by a villager in Jianshui County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Wang Fengying said she found the fungus under a cluster of wild roses. “It is moisture-rich and looks milky white on the front,” Wang said. Villagers have fenced it with a shade net. “Judging from pictures, I think the mushroom is a Tricholoma,” said Hua Rong, an expert of the Kunming Institute of Edible Fungi. It is edible and nutritious, and tastes slightly sweet and delicious, he added.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿