Page A6
Page A6
July 11, 2019
Massive mushroom
A 70cm-tall mushroom with a diameter of 1.5 meters and perimeter of 4.1 meters has been found by a villager in Jianshui County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Wang Fengying said she found the fungus under a cluster of wild roses. “It is moisture-rich and looks milky white on the front,” Wang said. Villagers have fenced it with a shade net. “Judging from pictures, I think the mushroom is a Tricholoma,” said Hua Rong, an expert of the Kunming Institute of Edible Fungi. It is edible and nutritious, and tastes slightly sweet and delicious, he added.
