The story appears on
Page A3
July 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Measures to cut emission, save energy
CHINA will continue efforts to tackle climate change and plans to introduce more measures to strengthen energy saving and emission reduction, according to a meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.
Li, also head of the leading group of climate change, energy saving and emission reduction, said the country had made notable progress in improving the ecological environment.
China’s carbon dioxide emission intensity has lowered over the years while the non-fossil fuel energy share of the total energy consumption has gradually increased, Li said.
He called for more efforts to realize the promise that the country’s total emission of carbon dioxide would peak and carbon intensity fall sharply by about 2030.
