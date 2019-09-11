The story appears on
Page A3
September 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Measures to stabilize hog production
CHINA will take a string of measures to stabilize hog production and facilitate the sector’s industrial upgrading to ensure pork supply, an official document said.
Local governments can step up support for hog production, with enhanced prevention and control of African swine fever and promotion of modern breeding in a standardized manner, according to a guideline released by the General Office of the State Council. Hog slaughtering, transport and other related links of the sector should be upgraded, including building additional cold chain logistics infrastructure.
Policy support such as optimizing related insurances and credit services, ensuring hog breeding land use and improving legal and regulatory frameworks will be taken to encourage hog production. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance have stepped up support for hog production by rolling out specific policies recently.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.