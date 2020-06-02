Mediation center opens

Home » Nation

AN international mediation center for commercial affairs opened at the Hainan International Arbitration Court in Hainan Province yesterday.

The center will resolve disputes over civil and commercial affairs between natural persons, legal persons and other organizations of equal legal status at home and abroad. These will include issues such as disputes over contracts and property rights and interests. About one-third of the mediators are from abroad and will provide professional and international mediation services covering a wide range of areas.

Considered a further step in Hainan’s deepening reform, the move is aimed at helping to create a convenient, law-based and international business environment in the Hainan free-trade port.