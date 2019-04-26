Medicine more affordable thanks to health reforms

Home » Nation

China’s health-care reforms have provided more affordable drugs to patients, said a senior health official yesterday.

Seventeen anti-cancer drugs have been added to the medical insurance reimbursement list, with their prices cut by 56.7 percent on average, Xue Haining of the National Health Commission said.

A new trial program on centralized medicine procurement and use launched in 11 pilot cities has cut the prices of 25 selected medicines by an average of 52 percent, according to Xue. These measures have eased the burden on patients and helped regulate the medicine market.

According to Xue, the number of medicines under the country’s basic medicine system, which ensures accessibility and fair prices for most-needed drugs, has been expanded from 520 to 685 in 2018.

Authorities have also worked to expedite the review and approval procedures for new overseas drugs for rare diseases and the prevention of serious illness.

Xue said the inspection and checking of drug quality has been intensified, and results of the work are made public in a timely manner.

The authorities also strengthened the monitoring of incidents involving defective drugs and medical equipment and enhanced early warning and emergency responses.

The Internet will be used to ensure the safe and convenient distribution of drugs. Authorities are also working to regulate drug prescriptions to make sure that medicines are used in a reasonable way.