Meeting outlines roadmap for rural work

THE central rural work conference in Beijing outlined the roadmap for work related to agriculture, rural areas and rural people in the coming year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was convened to specifically study issues concerning agriculture, rural areas and rural people.

The work on agriculture, rural areas and rural people in 2020 will largely decide the quality of China’s anti-poverty campaign and success of its goal to become a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi said.

The battle against poverty won’t stop until victory is secured, Xi said. Efforts will be made to pool resources, enhance support and take targeted measures to strengthen the weak links in the work on agriculture, rural areas and rural people, he said.

Xi urged related departments and local governments to shoulder responsibilities and sustain farmers’ enthusiasm for grain production. The development of grassroots Party organizations should be improved, while the fruits of the ongoing CPC education campaign themed “staying true to our founding mission” should be consolidated, Xi said.

The engagement between CPC members and the people and between cadres and the people should be improved, and the government’s ability to serve the people should be enhanced, Xi added.

The central rural work conference also discussed a document on increasing efforts on major work concerning agriculture, rural areas and rural people to ensure the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects is achieved on time.

Hu Chunhua, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, spoke at the conference.

The conference stressed the importance of winning the battle against poverty, and called for consistent efforts to lift the rest of the poor population out of poverty and effective steps to prevent people from slipping back into poverty.

Efforts should be made to boost the development of rural infrastructure and water supply, and improve the rural living environment, education, medical services, social security, cultural activities and ecological environment. Industries capable of increasing rural people’s income should be developed, while all kinds of skilled workers will be encouraged to return to the countryside to set up businesses.

Grain production should be kept stable while hog production should be restored in a quickened manner. Modern agricultural facilities should be expanded, and cold chain logistics facilities for the storage and preservation of produce will be launched.