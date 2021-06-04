The story appears on
Page A3
June 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Meteorological satellite Fengyun-4B launched
CHINA sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province early yesterday.
The satellite, Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 12:17am. It was the 372nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, said the launch center.
As the first of China’s new-generation meteorological satellites in geostationary orbit, the FY-4B will be used in the fields of weather analysis and forecasting, and environmental and disaster monitoring.
The satellite and rocket were respectively developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology. Both belong to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
The China Meteorological Administration is responsible for the construction and operation of the satellite’s ground application system. The FY-4B will form a network with FY-4A, which was launched into space in December 2016, to provide more accurate and faster weather data.
Compared with its predecessor, the FY-4B has a longer lifespan of seven years and an improved observing capability. It can increase the network efficiency of image formation and significantly reduce the update period.
“The new satellite will help forecasters observe the dynamics of severe weather more flexibly, making it easier to identify and capture strong convective weather such as short-time heavy rainfall and thunderstorms,” said Zhang Zhiqing, deputy chief designer of the Fengyun project.
As early as 1969, China began receiving, processing and using foreign meteorological satellite data. The country has also been developing its own meteorological satellite system.
China has provided Fengyun satellite data to 118 countries and regions, said Zhuang Guotai, head of the China Meteorological Administration.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.