Microbiome gets a new online platform

Chinese researchers have developed an online platform for the data management, analysis and release of microbial genomics and microbiome, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said on its website yesterday.

The Global Catalogue of Metagenomics (gcMeta) is a part of the “Chinese Academy of Sciences Initiative of Microbiome (CAS-CMI),” which focuses on studying the human and environmental microbiome, establishing depositories of samples, strains and data, as well as promoting international collaboration.

The platform supplies the management, analysis, and publication services for microbiome-related data.

Users can upload the raw data and their metadata into the system via a web submission interface or a data upload web application.

As of August, gcMeta has archived a total of 3,053 studies and 124,052 samples, hosting more than 120TB of sequencing data. The gcMeta serves as a data catalogue for the CAS-CMI project and other projects in China.