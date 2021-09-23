Mid-Autumn Festival holiday spurs travel demand

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 88.16 million trips were made in China during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which generated a revenue of more than 37 billion yuan (US$5.7 billion), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The festival saw an increase in travel demand. Compared with 2019, hotel order volume rose over 20 percent. Meanwhile, ticket booking volume jumped nearly 30 percent, with car rental orders up by 77 percent, according to data released by travel platforms such as Trip, Qunar, Lvmama, TravelGo and Mafengwo.

The most popular tourist destinations were mostly concentrated in southern and eastern China. The number of short-distance travel product bookings also soared 46 percent compared with 2019.

Besides theme parks like Universal Beijing Resort, low-priced airplane tickets were another element that boosted people’s passion for traveling.

The average flight ticket price and average hotel night price on TravelGo were lower than the May Day and Dragon Boat Festival holidays.

“Moon-gazing flights” — flights that depart between 7pm and midnight — became a new choice for travelers between September 19-21, especially those on the east-west flight route where visitors can admire the full moon up close through the porthole on the plane.

TravelGo and Qunar released over 7,000 “moon-gazing flights” for the Mid-Autumn Festival, with the minimum cost only about 200 yuan (US$31).

Some 34.99 million railway passenger trips were made across the country during the four-day festival travel rush, China State Railway Group Co Ltd said.

The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region comprised over one-fifth of the national total with 7.6 million trips.

A sound traffic environment was created for people to go home for family reunions or visit tourist attractions, with no large congestion or major road accidents taking place, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Confronted with the double pressure from epidemic prevention and ensuring social security, public security authorities ramped up security precautions in key areas and public venues.

A total of 175 large-scale events were held safely, and the reported number of criminal and public security cases fell nearly 30 percent and 23 percent year on year, respectively, the MPS said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is generally regarded as one of the most important traditional festivals in China and falls on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar.