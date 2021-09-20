Mini satellite ground station takes a quantum leap

Home » Nation

With a height of about one meter and weight of less than 100 kilograms, a miniaturized quantum satellite ground station caught the eye of audiences at the 2021 Quantum Industry Conference held in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province, on Saturday.

“Such a ground station is light and portable, and can be installed within 12 hours, allowing users in remote areas to use quantum communication conveniently,” said Zhou Lei, project director of quantum in QuantumCTek Co, a leading quantum company based in Anhui.

The company also displayed a quantum key distribution equipment about the same size of a laptop, which can greatly reduce the cost of quantum network building and maintenance.

In recent years, China has achieved a series of breakthroughs in quantum technology, including the world’s first quantum satellite, a 2,000-kilometer quantum communication line between Beijing and Shanghai, and the world’s first optical quantum computing machine prototype.

“With the active participation of leading enterprises and the guidance of government, an industrial chain that covers the equipment, network, safety and standards of quantum communication has been formed in China,” said Pan Jianwei, a renowned quantum scientist from the University of Science and Technology of China, at the conference.

Hefei, a hub for China’s quantum technology, is home to over 20 related firms, achieving an output value of some 430 million yuan (US$66.5 million) in 2020.

China Telecom Quantum Technology Co has tried out the quantum encryption calls in 15 provinces since June and has garnered some 10,000 users, Wang Jian, manager of the research and development department of the company, revealed.