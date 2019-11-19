Ministry slams NYT for Xinjiang report

Home » Nation

THE Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday criticized the so-called “internal document” released by the New York Times on the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, saying the NYT turns a blind eye and a deaf ear to Xinjiang’s current situation and smears China's efforts in the region.

Geng Shuang, the ministry spokesperson, made the remarks at a regular press conference, reiterating that Xinjiang affairs are purely China’s internal affairs.

Since 2015, China has released seven white papers on the counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts as well as vocational education and training in Xinjiang, giving a thorough and clear account of relevant issues, said Geng.

The counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures have worked effectively, with zero violent terrorist incidents in the past three years, Geng said while highlighting China’s unwavering determination to fight terrorism that “should never be underestimated.”

The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese government will stay committed to counter-terrorism and protecting people’s life and property.