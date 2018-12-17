Mixed farming helps increase income

Home » Nation

For Wu Qingshan, a farmer in Burqin County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a combination of growing sea buckthorn and raising chickens is the recipe for success.

Wu has about 47 hectares of sea buckthorn, a shrub with a fruit rich in vitamin C. The land also serves as his open-air “chicken farm.”

“Growing up eating sea buckthorn and worms in the field, the chicken that I raise are more delicious and nutritious than regular ones,” Wu said.

“Each of my ‘sea buckthorn chicken’ can be sold for more than 100 yuan (US$14.6), which is about 30 percent higher than regular ones.”

The concept of mixed farming, which involves growing crops and raising livestock, was new to Wu before the county government promoted it from 2011.

With the help of technicians sent by the government, he started to combine the planting of sea buckthorn and raising chicken in 2017.

“The system of mixed farming helps increase my annual income by one-sixth,” he said.

Li Zhengxin, another farmer in the county, has realized the potential of mixed farming and agri-tourism.

Tourists pick sea buckthorn fruit and then cook it with the chicken.

“I can earn more than 500,000 yuan a year by managing the industry of agri-tourism,” Li said.

Burqin County has invested about 1 million yuan to promote mixed farming.