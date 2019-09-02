Advanced Search

September 2, 2019

Mobile payments, online food orders soar in 2019

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 2, 2019 | Print Edition

About 621 million people used mobile payments in China as of June, up 37.88 million compared with 2018, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Center.

A total of 633 million people made online payments as of June, 32.65 million more than the figure of December 2018, said the CNNIC report, published earlier this week.

Meanwhile, about 421 million people ordered food online, up 15.16 million over the end of 2018, 417 million of whom did so on a mobile phone, rising 20.37 million.

Chinese online payment platforms have tested new features that do not require a mobile phone. Alipay and WeChat Pay, two leading mobile payment platforms, both launched online payment services using facial recognition technologies.

With increasing government support and active promotions by banks and online payment platforms, the Electronic Toll Collection service expanded in China. By July 18, its users totaled 91.51 million.

China’s Internet users totaled 854 million as of June 2019, with the Internet availability rate at 61.2 percent.

