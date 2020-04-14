Mobiles the main tool for online classes

Home » Nation

About 73 percent of Chinese students use smartphones to study online from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey, whose results were published by China Youth Daily yesterday.

Of the 62,446 primary and secondary school students and their parents interviewed, 12 percent access online courses through tablet computer and 5 percent via television.

Since schools nationwide were ordered to postpone spring semesters over coronavirus concerns, 97 percent have moved their courses online, according to the survey, which pooled 3,110 education administrations.

Of the 7,111 teachers polled, nearly 30 percent livestream their classes and the rest broadcast existing courses and answer questions online.

The survey also listed problems students faced while studying online at home, with teachers and parents citing insufficient interaction between teachers and students and concerns over myopia risk.