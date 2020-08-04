Modern twist giving fresh life to an ancient craft

Home » Nation

“Buza,” a traditional handicraft of China’s Bai ethnic group often associated with mystical beliefs, has gained new attention as it takes on a more modern approach.

The pieces, made with fabric and thread and stuffed with herbs and spices, usually represent images of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, the folklore of the Bai, historical figures and other auspicious symbols.

In 2009, Buza was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The unique cultural feature of Buza is that “each one implies some meaning and every meaning bears an auspicious significance,” said 34-year-old Zhang Sidai, who runs a Buza store in Jianchuan County in the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan.

Committed to passing on this traditional heritage, Zhang also offers Buza-making experience programs.

During the Dragon Boat Festival, children in Jianchuan wear a string of Buza on the chest as talismans.

Traditionally, a string consists of three to eight trinkets, including a monkey, an embroidery ball and the Eight Diagrams which explain the rules of the world.

But Buza strings are expensive and only a few are willing to buy them so they were once mainly sold only during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Zhang, however, saw obstacles as opportunities. Running a manicure parlor since 2006, in 2012 she started learning Buza-making from elderly artisans.

Zhang believes the pieces should meet consumer demands if she wants to promote this traditional handicraft. She initially designed a variety of daily items, such as cardholders, key chains and brooches, which gained much popularity among the young.

In 2018, Zhang invested more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,300) to open her store.

“We have expanded both the time of wearing Buza and the space of using this traditional handicraft, thus opening a broader market for the craftwork,” Zhang said.

In Xinren Village of Jianchuan, Yang Yinmei is among many other village women who make Buza after completing their farm work.

“The price of one piece ranges from less than 100 yuan to over 1,000 yuan, and more than 10 people are engaged with me in crafting Buza,” Yang said.

In recent years, the government and other organizations have been arranging Buza-making classes for many villagers like Yang so they can shake off poverty and lead a better life.