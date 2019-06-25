Advanced Search

June 25, 2019

More are educated

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 25, 2019 | Print Edition

More than 8.34 million people graduated from Chinese universities in the summer of 2019, compared with 17,000 in 1950, one year after the People’s Republic of China was founded. By 2018, more than 45 percent of the newly added labor force had a university diploma and the gross enrollment ratio of higher education, the proportion of students enrolled in universities in the age group between 18 and 22, stood at 45.7 percent.

