Page A6
June 25, 2019
Page A6
June 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
More are educated
More than 8.34 million people graduated from Chinese universities in the summer of 2019, compared with 17,000 in 1950, one year after the People’s Republic of China was founded. By 2018, more than 45 percent of the newly added labor force had a university diploma and the gross enrollment ratio of higher education, the proportion of students enrolled in universities in the age group between 18 and 22, stood at 45.7 percent.
