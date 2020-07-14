The story appears on
Page A2
July 14, 2020
More downpours
AREAS along the Yangtze River will see downpours from today until Thursday after a temporary respite.
Parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and Zhejiang are forecast to receive rainfall of 100 to 180mm over the next three days, according to a statement on the website of the National Meteorological Center. Average rainfall reached 403mm in the areas along the Yangtze River from June 1 to July 12, the highest level since 1961.
