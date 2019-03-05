The story appears on
Page A7
March 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
More efficient justice
Chinese prosecutors have taken efforts to ensure letters from the public are replied to in a timely and efficient fashion, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Since January, the SPP has required prosecuting agencies at all levels across the country to finish procedural replies to letters about charges and appeals within seven days of receiving them, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor with the SPP. Procuratorates with jurisdiction must finish handling cases or reply with results as well as halt petitions and appeals within three months.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.