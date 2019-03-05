Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

March 5, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

More efficient justice

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 March 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese prosecutors have taken efforts to ensure letters from the public are replied to in a timely and efficient fashion, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Since January, the SPP has required prosecuting agencies at all levels across the country to finish procedural replies to letters about charges and appeals within seven days of receiving them, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor with the SPP. Procuratorates with jurisdiction must finish handling cases or reply with results as well as halt petitions and appeals within three months.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿