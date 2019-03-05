More efficient justice

Home » Nation

Chinese prosecutors have taken efforts to ensure letters from the public are replied to in a timely and efficient fashion, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Since January, the SPP has required prosecuting agencies at all levels across the country to finish procedural replies to letters about charges and appeals within seven days of receiving them, said Xu Xiangchun, a senior prosecutor with the SPP. Procuratorates with jurisdiction must finish handling cases or reply with results as well as halt petitions and appeals within three months.