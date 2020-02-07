More measures in place as people return to work

Home » Nation

A SLEW of preventive measures have been rolled out to contain the novel coronavirus as a growing number of people hit the road and return to work after the Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday.

According to Big Data analysis, passenger flow is expected to pick up around this weekend, Cai Tuanjie, a ministry official, told a press conference in Beijing.

Because the coronavirus outbreak around the Lunar New Year had delayed many holidaymakers’ return trips, this year’s returning trip period will last longer, with lower peak passenger flow than that of previous years but still higher than average days, Cai added.

To contain virus infections during the trips, railways, airports and other public transportation operators have intensified disinfection, ventilation and sanitation of vehicles and stations, Cai said.

Passengers will go through body temperature screening at both entrances and exits of operating public transportation stations across the country. People found to have a temperature above 37.3 degrees Celsius will be transferred to health departments.

Steps have been taken to make sure vehicles are not fully booked to allow a safe distance between passengers, Cai said, adding that temporary isolation areas had been set up in vehicles to avoid cross-infections in case of emergency during the journey.

Moreover, efforts have been made to register more detailed passenger information so they can be traced and contacted once confirmed or suspected cases in the same vehicle are identified.

Cai said that more protective material would be provided for public transport employees who usually face a high risk of infection.