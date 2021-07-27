More showers for Henan

Home » Nation

A NEW spell of heavy rain was expected to lash the flood-ravaged province of Henan from late yesterday till Thursday, according to forecasts.

The Henan government said the number of deaths has risen to 69 with five people missing. The flooding that began on July 17 has affected almost 13 million people, brought down 8,876 houses and caused direct economic losses estimated at 13.9 billion yuan (US$2 billion).

The cities of Xinyang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang, Xinxiang, Hebi and Anyang are likely to witness heavy downpours, intensifying the local flood control situation, said the provincial meteorological observatory.

A total of 132 townships in Xinxiang have been ravaged by rainstorms, affecting more than 2 million people, the Xinxiang subsidiary of the provincial flood control headquarters said. Seven flood storage and detention basins in Henan have been put into operation to divert and hold 553 million cubic meters of floodwater.