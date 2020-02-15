More support for medical staff

Home » Nation

AUTHORITIES have issued a slew of measures to improve the working conditions and care for medical personnel at the frontline against the novel coronavirus pneumonia, a senior health official said yesterday.

The National Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance, issued a circular on Tuesday, calling for a safer working environment, stronger publicity and financial subsidies for frontline medical staff, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy head of NHC.

China had allocated 25.94 billion yuan (US3.71 billion) by Thursday to improve working conditions of medical staff fighting the novel coronavirus, said Ou Wenhan, assistant finance minister, adding that the money was used to purchase medical equipment and protective materials and upgrade facilities in medical institutions.

In total, 80.55 billion yuan had been channeled by Thursday to curb the epidemic, with actual expenditures of 41 billion yuan.

Each frontline medical and epidemic prevention worker would receive a daily subsidy of 200-300 yuan according to different risk levels, which would be fully covered by the central finance.

Ou also noted that the subsidies and bonuses obtained by frontline medical staff should be exempt from individual income tax.

Administrations have also unveiled supportive measures, including tax incentives to manufacturers, to ensure medical supplies amid the outbreak, he said, adding that social donations for the fight against the virus also enjoy favorable tax policies.

Medical material makers can go full steam ahead in production without worrying about surplus, which will be bought and kept in reserve by the government.

Stressing the efforts to protect the lawful rights and interests of the medical personnel, Ou said medical staff infected with novel coronavirus will receive compensation for occupational injuries.

A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus by Tuesday, accounting for 3.8 percent of the overall confirmed cases in China, and six of them had died from the virus, according to the NHC.

Authorities have also rolled out measures to reward medical workers for their contributions.

Medical workers and teams that make outstanding contributions in medical assistance, and vaccine development etc, will be granted honors and awards, said Zhang Yiquan, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security.