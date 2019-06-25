Multilateralism to be upheld at G20 summit

Home » Nation

CHINA is ready to work with relevant sides to uphold multilateralism and oppose unilateralism and protectionism at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, senior officials said in Beijing yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit, marking the seventh consecutive time that he will be attending the G20 summit. In September 2016, Xi chaired the G20 summit in Hangzhou in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

“It shows that China attaches great importance to G20 cooperation and global economic governance,” Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun told a press briefing.

At the Osaka summit, President Xi will participate in discussions on topics ranging from world economy and trade, the digital economy, inclusive and sustainable growth, infrastructure, climate, energy to environment, elaborating China’s standpoint toward world economic situation and offering solutions for the current problems, according to Zhang.

The president is also scheduled to attend a series of multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, Zhang said, including an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders, an informal meeting of leaders of China, Russia and India, as well as a meeting with African leaders.

Relevant sides will step up communication and coordination on major issues such as cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries and implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Xi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several national leaders during the summit, the assistant minister said.

As unilateralism and protectionism have seriously impacted the international economic order, the world economy has been facing increased risks and uncertainties. Given the situation, China is committed to striving for positive results of the Osaka summit.

“We are ready to work with all sides to firmly safeguard multilateralism, safeguard international order based on international law, and safeguard international fairness and justice,” Zhang said, adding that both the host country Japan and the international community are looking forward to Xi’s participation in the summit.

China will uphold the spirit of partnership, step up policy coordination and work for unity and cooperation at the summit, according to Zhang.

Echoing Zhang, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told the press briefing that China is expecting the upcoming summit to further build consensus on supporting the multilateral trading system as well as opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

“China supports necessary reforms of the World Trade Organization to enhance its authority and effectiveness,” said Wang.

The senior official reaffirmed China’s stance on building a free and open trade and investment policy environment.

China is ready to work with all sides to create a “free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable” trade and business environment for companies and investors from all countries, said Wang.