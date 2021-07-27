The story appears on
Museum boom
The number of museums in China increased from 4,692 in 2016 to 5,788 in 2020, with the annual number of visits rising from 700 million to 1.2 billion, official data shows.
The figures were unveiled at the national museum reform and development work conference that concluded on Saturday.
Over the same period, China has achieved the development goal of building one museum for every 250,000 people, while several regions such as Beijing, Shaanxi and Gansu have one museum per 110,000 to 130,000.
The number of cultural relics collected increased by nearly 25 percent.
New technologies such as big data and cloud computing have been adopted for the construction of smart museums, and the cultural and creative products exhibited by museums are becoming new ways of consuming fashion, said Li Qun, director of the national cultural heritage administration.
