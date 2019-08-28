Museums gear up for battle of the mooncakes

Home » Nation

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, more Chinese museums are engaging in market competition with mooncakes carrying unique cultural symbols.

The Summer Palace, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site in Beijing, has launched a mooncake gift box that draws inspiration from a screen with Cantonese embroidery designs preserved in the royal garden.

Featuring patterns of birds that symbolize good luck in traditional Chinese culture and distinctive buildings in the garden, the individually packaged mooncakes have six different fillings, according to the China Youth Daily.

The National Museum of China has developed a ruyi cake, based on the traditional Chinese jade ruyi ornament of good fortune.

The Palace Museum, which has been gaining popularity among young people for its cultural products ranging from stationery to cosmetics, has also started selling this year’s special mooncakes on e-commerce platform Tmall.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating mooncakes together.

This year’s festival falls on September 13.

Besides competing for market share on major festivals, museums across the country are also trying to bring cultural heritage closer to more people through food.

Museums in Jiangsu, Sichuan and Guangdong offer snacks such as cookies and cakes inspired by precious relics in their collections. This year, the Summer Palace added food to its products for the first time.