May 24, 2021
Museums in vogue now, says survey
A RECENT Chinese survey has shown that 83.6 percent of respondents enjoy visiting museums and 73.2 percent would include local museums into their itineraries when traveling to other places.
More than 70 percent of the 1,516 respondents have visited more than six museums while the figure was 52 percent in a namesake survey conducted by the China Youth Daily in 2015, according to the newspaper.
Only 2.7 percent of the respondents expressed a dislike for trips to museums.
Discussing factors behind the growing popularity of museums in China, 66 percent of respondents believed that the rising public demand for cultural and intellectual products, a natural development following an improvement in living standards, has played a major role.
Other factors include popular TV programs on cultural heritage and museology, improved museum curation, media coverage and free access to public museums.
