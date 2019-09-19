Museums offer a passport to culture

Home » Nation

Over 70 Chinese museums have joined hands to release a passport-like cultural product in a bid to improve visitors’ experience.

Visitors who have purchased the product can have their “passport” stamped when visiting these museums, according to Art Exhibitions China, a government agency affiliated to the National Cultural Heritage Administration and organizer of the joint program.

“Museum Passport” owners can collect the museum logo stamps and purchase other products and services offered by the museums with the membership bonus points they accumulate, according to the AEC.

Participants of the program, including China Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing and Nanjing Museum, will share some services and cultural products and improve coordinated operation.

The program can help visitors translate museum trips into lifelong memories and improve their visiting experience, said Tan Ping, director of the AEC.

Museums in the program can share resources and information and strengthen exchanges and mutual learning. More museums will be invited to join.