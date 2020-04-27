NPC gets underway

Home » Nation

THE Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, started its 17th session yesterday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions, including a draft law on administrative discipline and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Other legislative documents include a draft biosecurity law, the draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People’s Armed Police Force, and draft amendments to the copyright law.

Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision on the convening date of the third annual session of the 13th NPC.