Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

April 27, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

NPC gets underway

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 27, 2020 | Print Edition

THE Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, started its 17th session yesterday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions, including a draft law on administrative discipline and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Other legislative documents include a draft biosecurity law, the draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People’s Armed Police Force, and draft amendments to the copyright law.

Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision on the convening date of the third annual session of the 13th NPC.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿