The story appears on
Page A2
April 27, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
NPC gets underway
THE Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, started its 17th session yesterday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions, including a draft law on administrative discipline and a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.
Other legislative documents include a draft biosecurity law, the draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People’s Armed Police Force, and draft amendments to the copyright law.
Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision on the convening date of the third annual session of the 13th NPC.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.